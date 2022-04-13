SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Researchers estimate more than 57 billion tons of soil have eroded from Midwestern farmland over the last 160 years and with a windy, dry climate like Siouxland’s experienced over the last few weeks, that number could continue to grow.

While parts of central Iowa saw tornadoes and heavy rains Tuesday night, much of Siouxland didn’t see a single drop. KCAU9’s chief meteorologist Scott Larson reports Sioux City’s precipitation total in 2022 is just half that of an average year at this time.

That causes concern for Nick Schoenfelder who farms near Akron. He said moisture levels in the top six inches of soil are good but any deeper than that.

“It becomes really, really dry very quickly and timely rains are really what we’re gonna need to make sure that we can grow this crop and have enough moisture to get it started,” said Schoenfelder.

Schoenfelder said for farmers who are losing topsoil to heavy winds, there are solutions available to prevent erosion.

“Using cover crops or doing no-till are trying to leave as much residue on that soil profile as possible. That will make sure that the soil doesn’t blow away and stays where we really want it: in our fields,” said Schoenfelder.

Morningside University ag students were tasked with seeding cereal rye as a cover crop during the past winter, and Schoenfelder said while this kind of strategy calls for more upkeep and maintenance, it’s worth it in the long run.

“There’s risk and rewards so if you do the extra work in management, you’re gonna see the reward in your soil health and better soil quality and better infiltration of water and nutrients into your profile,” said Schoenfelder.

Schoenfelder said it does take time — sometimes even years — to fully see the benefits of conservation tactics and how they work to improve soil health.