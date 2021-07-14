Drum corps performs historical tunes in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Plymouth Fife & Drum Corps marched into Siouxland Wednesday, playing wartime songs and other tunes from the 1600s through the 1900s.

The corps played flutes and drums and carried flags and imitation weapons. They donned historically accurate clothes and hats throughout the show.

Guard Commander Ellie Vasquez has performed in the corps for six years, and he said he appreciates the historical significance of the songs.

“A lot of it was used to signal different things to do, whether it was to charge or fall back,” Vasquez said, “and a lot of the music is played around the campfire and played while the soldiers are marching to the different battles.”

The group has shared their music with people throughout the U.S. and they’ll perform their last show of the summer at Mount Rushmore.