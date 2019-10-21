Drug Take Back Day to accept vaping devices

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is getting ready to host the 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

Set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the bi-annual event provides a place where people can dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.

Starting with this event, the DEA will be accepting vaping devices and cartridges at any of the drop off locations. They do not that they can’t accept devices with lithium-ion batteries. They ask that those who cannot remove the batteries find a place to recycle them.

The most recent National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 53 percent of survey respondents who reported misusing pain relievers said they were given, bought or taken from a friend or relative. Of those who misused, 40 percent got their most recently used prescription pain relievers from a friend or relative for free, while the remainder either bought them or took them without asking.

“We encourage people to let us help dispose of their unused and unwanted medications so that they don’t end up being diverted for unintended purposes – like ending up in the school yard, watersheds or being sold on the street,” Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter Jr. said.

There will be more than 5,250 sites nationwide, including 108 in Iowa and 26 in Nebraska. Below are the locations in Sioux City.

Target on 5775 Sunnybrook Drive

Hy-Vee at 4500 Sergeant Road

Drilling Pharmacy at 4010 Morningside Avenue

Hy-Vee at 3301 Gordon Drive

Walgreens at 101 Pierce Street

Walmart at 3101 Floyd Boulevard

Hy-Vee at 2827 Hamilton Boulevard

Fareway at 4040 War Eagle Drive

For locations closer to where you live or for more information, click here.

Liquids, needles or other sharp objects will not be accepted.

Since the first National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, DEA has collected more than 11 million pounds of medication.