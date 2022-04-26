Nebraska (KCAU) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is holding a drug take-back day event at the end of April.

The DEA holds a National Prescription Take-Back Day twice a year, and it’s an event devoted to stopping overdoses.

During the event on April 30, the public is invited to get rid of expired, unused, unwanted medicine, so people don’t use medicine that isn’t prescribed to them.

The Siouxland locations accepting drugs on April 30 are shown in the list below.

Drilling Pharmacy – Morningside Ave.

Hy-Vee – Hamilton Blvd.

Hy-Vee – Gordon Dr.

Fareway – War Eagle Dr.

Walgreens – Pierce St.

Walmart – Singing Hills Blvd.

Walmart – Floyd Blvd.

In Nebraska, there are locations that accept unwanted drugs all year around. Iowa also accepts drugs throughout the year.