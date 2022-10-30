SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Residents with full medicine cabinets had the chance to get rid of old or unused prescription drugs on Saturday.

Sioux City Police were at 4 different locations in the community to help residents turn in prescription drugs as part of Drug Take Back Day.

The event is anonymous and no records are kept of who drops off medication. Organizers behind the event indicated that Drug Take Back Day helps to keep unused drugs out of the community and environment.

“The purpose of this is to get these drugs out of people’s homes when they’re not consuming them or somebody else takes them from the home and they end up on the street,” said Drilling Pharmacy’s Don Drilling, “The opioids are obviously what we’re always thinking about, it’s our biggest concern.”

The local event is part of a national campaign in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration.