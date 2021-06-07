Drowning of Texas man in Sac County being investigated

LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials are investigating a drowning that took place in Sac County over the weekend.

On Sunday around 6:17 p.m., first responders were dispatched to an incident at Black Hawk Lake.

Lake View Police Department said witnesses stated Bryan Valencia, 18, of Willis, Texas, was swimming in the roped-off beach when he started to struggle, went underwater, and didn’t resurface.

Valencia’s body was found by Lake View Fire and Rescue. He was taken to Loring Hospital and pronounced dead.

The police said they are investigating the drowning.

