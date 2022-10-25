SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As Siouxland dealing with drought conditions, the drought is affecting private drinking water wells.

According to a release from the Siouxland District Health Department, the drought conditions are leading wells in Woodbury County to run dry.

The release stated that the increase in dry wells has made it increasingly challenging for local well drillers to keep up with the demand for drilling new wells. SDHD is working closely with contractors and the Iowa DNR to determine availability and potential options.

Some ways residents can lower the impacts of having dry wells include: