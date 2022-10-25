SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As Siouxland dealing with drought conditions, the drought is affecting private drinking water wells.
According to a release from the Siouxland District Health Department, the drought conditions are leading wells in Woodbury County to run dry.
The release stated that the increase in dry wells has made it increasingly challenging for local well drillers to keep up with the demand for drilling new wells. SDHD is working closely with contractors and the Iowa DNR to determine availability and potential options.
Some ways residents can lower the impacts of having dry wells include:
- Voluntarily reducing water usage in showers, dishwashers, washing machines, etc.
- Minimize water waste by fixing leaky plumbing and fixtures
- Avoid washing your cars or buildings using your private water well
- When using water tanks, make sure they are meant for hauling and storing water
- Do not use tanks that were previously used for other chemical purposes.