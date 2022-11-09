SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Construction companies around Siouxland are seeing many homeowners experiencing problems with their houses’ foundations due to the ongoing drought.

Experts said the lack of rain has caused the soil around homes to shrink dramatically, leading to several problems. Even the rain over the past several days hasn’t been enough to make a difference.

“So that moisture is really just gonna sit in the top layers of the soil. we’re gonna need multiple rains in order to really saturate that soil down deeper and really help out some of that foundation sediment issues that we’ve seen,” said Aaron Ruskamp, vice president of operations at Thrasher Foundation Repair.

As Siouxland continues to experience drought conditions, buildings can experience foundation cracks because the dry soil isn’t supporting the structure.

“It’s not because of the top layers of soil that are shrinking. It’s actually the dryness of the soil gets down so low that you now get soil drying out underneath the bottom of the foundation and you get the contraction of the soil underneath the bottom of the foundation which then allows the foundation to drop down into the ground and settle vertically into the ground,” said Ruskamp.

Not only do some residents see cracks, but their doors and windows can become hard to close.

“Dirt can pull away from the foundations, because of shrinkage and that’s a good place for water to get in between the dirt and the block, go down underneath the footings causing the footings to drop,” said Scott Dwyer, owner of Dwyer Construction.

If a homeowner tries to fix these problems, there’s a wait time of up to a month as contractors are facing supply chain issues. Which is also causing the price to fix foundation problems to rise.

“Maybe $10,000 to $30,000. I haven’t done any jobs over $30,000, but I’ve seen them quoted by other people,” said Dwyer.

In severe drought conditions like what Siouxland has been experiencing, folks should try to prevent the soil from shrinking away from their foundation.

“Watering the lawn is gonna help it, putting water up against the foundation is gonna be able to help it. If you’re not doing any of those things, you let the soil dry out and the lower further down into the ground the drought conditions happen. The more likely it is you’re gonna start experiencing settlement in your home,” said Ruskamp

One way to help prevent foundational damage during any season is to redirect water away from your home with gutters in good condition.