Drop off locations for those making PPE masks in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As COVID-19 continues to spread in Siouxland, hospitals are running short on their supply of masks, gowns and eye protection. Along with long term care facilities, and first responders healthcare workers are asking for help from local folks.

“When the request comes you don’t say no you just step up and jump right in,” said Joi Mahon, the owner of Designer Joi’s Sewing Factory.

Joi Mahon has been sewing all her life, but her skills are needed now more than ever.

“It’s a pretty easy pattern. Just a few steps and most of them are similar. If you have not sewn before, what I recommend to start slow and get comfortable with the pattern and after you have made two or three, you know what you are doing,” said Mahon.

Siouxland hospitals, long term care facilities, and first responders are calling upon sewers create Olsen Masks as a form of personal protective equipment.

There are a lot of people doing the sewing but people that are doing it right now can’t keep up with the demand. So, and were getting calls from clinics and boys’ and girls’ homes and other services in the community that want them,” said Mahon.

But if you’re not someone that is able to pick up a pin and a needle there are other ways you can contribute. By donating elastic and cloth filtered HEPA vacuum cleaner bags.

“If you can social distance, and go purchase a bulk of fabric and drop it off here at a drop off location and then we can use that and cut that up and make more kits and get that out into our community,” said Mahon.

As a drop off location for Siouxlanders, Mahon will be a direct connection to local health care facilities. She says this is the most important project anyone can be a part of.

“You know were here were cutting kits were sewing like crazy to get these out there and making an impact on our community,” said Mahon.

Woodbury County Emergency Management is also working to connected health care facilities in need with those able to sow mask covers. Click here for more information.