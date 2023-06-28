REMBRANDT, Iowa (KCAU) — Outside of Rembrandt, Iowa farmers watched as the next stage in farming technology took flight.

The folks from AG State held a demonstration for roughly 20 people, showing a drone watering a crop field.

“I’m just out here seeing how I can do my operation better,” said Todd Friedrich, Alta farmer.

The drone has a 10 gallon tank on its back that can be filled with water or pesticides, and uses 5 gallons per acre. Folks with AG State say there are plenty of benefits for farmers when using a drone.

“With this you can just go, you can go today. With an airplane, an airplane needs to have enough acres etcetera stuff like that in order for them to come out basically. And so when the airplanes are not around it’s, you can’t just get one,” said Tyson Kester, with AG State.

“We see it being useful to the area growers with the fungicide treatments, late fungicide treatments, we can also do some trial out there as well, and also we think there’s gonna be a use for it for pastures spraying, as well as maybe getting some cover crops,” said Mike Helmkamp, with AG State.

Despite all the positives of the drone…

“Our load capacity is a little smaller than what a plan would be, so that’s a downside. I think the technology is new so you might have some issues with technology. And of course with drones you constantly gotta be dropping a new battery’s everytime it gets through its first stretch,” said Helmkamp.

Todd Friedrich was one of many farmers that came out to the demonstration, he says he’s interested in getting one.

“Well one nice thing with this is compared to maybe a plane or a plane more so was getting around the groves and tight corners and that, it’ll cover maybe all the areas,” said Friedrich.

However, this drone is only the beginning of drone technology for farmers.

“I can only see it growing, basically everything is gonna get bigger and lighter. And these things will probably eventually take over some of the agricultural main things, as far as spraying and stuff like that. I don’t see it taking everything over,’ said Kester.

For farmers to get these drones in the field, folks are required to get multiple licenses before getting it off the ground.