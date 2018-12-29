Driving with ice on your windshield is not the way to go

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Ice scrapping, pouring water on your car or letting the car run for half an hour are some of the remedies Siouxlanders do to melt the snow off their cars.

Craig McReynolds, General Manager of Tires, Tires, Tires, recommended a few other home remedies.

"Some people put cardboard over the windshield or towels over it if they know it's going to be ice storms and those kinds of things. That certainly works. It keeps the ice off the windshield," said McReynolds.

Laying cardboard on your windshield every time you park your car can become a hassle if you're in a hurry. Luckily, there are more options available. Joe Boyle, General Manager of Bomgaars, recommended a few products that will melt the ice on your vehicle faster.

"If you use an actual de-icer instead of just a windshield wash, that will help melt the ice a lot faster. It gets you going and it'll be a lot safer and you'll have a better view," said Boyle.

The price of the product is around $2.49 and comes in a purple gallon jug. Another product Boyle recommended is Prestone de-icer. You fill the windshield reservoir with the liquid and use it as a spray for the glass.

State Trooper John Farley is fully aware that there are ways to manage the ice on your car. Farley said driving without a properly scraped windshield is unacceptable and could cost you a fine and your safety.

"The fine ranges from $100 to $750, but again, we want to stress that it's not the fine or penalty that's involved here. Make sure you do spend that extra time of warming up that vehicle for 15-20 minutes and taking that time to properly scrap off all sections of that windshield and that rear window for your safety," said Farley.