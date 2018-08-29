Driverless tractor showcased at Farm Progress Show

BOONE, Iowa (WOI) - While the weather may have delayed some of Tuesday's activities, thousands of farmers from all over the state showed up to the first day of the Farm Progress Show in central Iowa.

The show is all about the latest and greatest technology and this year they have just that..

People out show on Tuesday got a glimpse into the future of agriculture. Smart Ag showcased their auto cart.

It's the first cloud-based platform for driverless tractors. Colin Hurd, the CEO of Smart Ag, said how this is going to help farmers.

"That's really exciting to me that we can take this really cutting edge technology, apply it to ag in a way that's never been done before and actually solve a problem," said Hurd.

The problem he' referring to is finding people to help fill jobs on the farms.

"It takes your harvest from what typically is at minimum three people to now potentially two people, just your combine operator and truck driver," Hurd said.

It works with a simple iPad-based software.

"We sell a kit that automates your existing tractor and then we give you the software to control it as a grain cart," said Hurd.

Mark Barglof, the chief technology officer at Smart Ag, explained the finer details said that safety is always a concern with driverless equipment and they've built that into the program.

"We have outer boundaries which contain the tractor within the field. On board there's sensors and there's also cameras that's able to observe the environment around it and then make safe stops before it would hit anything."

And if you would like to see this new technology for yourself you can come out here to the farm progress show. They're holding public demonstrations every afternoon at 2:00 p.m.