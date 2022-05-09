STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Several Nebraska authorities were involved in a multi-county pursuit Friday morning.

According to a release, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office was notified of a vehicle pursuit that was entering Stanton County from Norfolk around 11 a.m., and assistance was requested by the Madison County Sheriff’s office.

The pursuit re-entered Norfolk, and within minutes, the pursuit was northbound on First Street from Norfolk Avenue, according to the release.

The release states that Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger was positioned at First Street and Benjamin Avenue blocking oncoming cross-traffic to prevent an accident when the suspect vehicle suddenly stopped in the intersection. Sheriff Unger then boxed the vehicle with a Madison Sheriff’s unit directly behind the suspect vehicle.

The release stated the suspect vehicle attempted to flee by intentionally driving head-on into Unger. The suspect then reversed into the Madison County unit before accelerating forward in an attempt to move the Stanton County patrol pickup.

The suspect had to be “tasered” twice to be subdued, documents state, before being removed from the vehicle and secured. Te was taken to Faith Regional Health Services for medical clearance.

The Norfolk Police Division was also at the scene of the intentional ramming in an attempt to deploy deflation spikes. No other injuries were noted and both patrol units suffered only minor damage.