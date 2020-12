SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have responded to a rollover Monday morning.

The crash occurred in the 3900 block of 41st Street Monday morning around 10:10 a.m.

Authorities said the driver was heading west on 41st Street when it clipped a parked car and rolled onto its side.

The driver had minor injuries.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as we learn more.