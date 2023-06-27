HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — The Plymouth County Sheriff states that a woman caused extensive damage to a road while construction workers were present.

According to a press release provided on Tuesday, Abby Beck, 27, of Vermillion, South Dakota, was traveling west on 200th street on June 14, when she encountered a road closed sign and barricade fence on K22.

The release states that Beck allegedly drove around the barricade by entering the south ditch to continue on K22. Concrete on K22 had just been poured that day, and Beck drove through the fresh concrete while the construction crew was still out working on the road.

The release specified that by ignoring the signage, Beck struck the one-foot lip of the road, causing damage to the front of her car and deflating the front driver’s side tire. There was additional damage to the existing concrete.

Beck allegedly drove 1,000 feet through the fresh concrete. Beck eventually drove off the lip of K22 into the east ditch, which caused more cracking and chipping to the edge of the existing concrete. The release states that the damage varied in severity.