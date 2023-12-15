SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were killed Friday in a crash six miles northeast of Storm Lake, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash occurred on Dec. 15 at 7:11 a.m. between two vehicles at the intersection of US-71 and 550th Street, according to the crash report.

Mayra Zavala-Saldana, 30, was driving east in a 2019 Chevrolet Trax. The report states that she pulled out from a stop sign into the path of the second vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Ram, which was headed south.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles, Mayra and Maria Zavala-Saldana, 62, both of Storm Lake, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered a minor injury and was treated at the place of the crash.