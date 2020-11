Driver, passenger hospitalized after two-vehicle collision on Highway 10

GRANVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in O’Brien County.

On Saturday at 7:11 p.m., a semi truck-tractor hauling farm equipment struck a westbound SUV on Highway 10 east of McKinley Avenue.

The SUV driver and passenger were taken to Orange City Health System. The driver was later airlifted to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City with life-threatening injuries. The passenger had possible minor injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the semi truck-tractor were not injured.