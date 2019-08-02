Driver of vehicle in rollover arrested for DWI

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KCAU) – A rollover accident near Woodland Park, Nebraska led to the arrest of the driver for driving while intoxicated.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a rollover on August 1 around 10:20 p.m.

Amanda Imel, 27 of Norfolk, Nebraska was driving North on Old Highway 35 near East Benjamin Avenue when she lost control of her van, causing it to roll into the east ditch.

Imel was transported to FRHS by Norfolk Fire and Rescue, to be treated for injuries from the rollover.

Imel was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level above .15%.

Police are unsure yet if seatbelts were in use at the time of the rollover.