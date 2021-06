WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Wayne County Sherriff’s Office investigated a vehicle accident that resulted in the death of the driver.

According to a post, driver jacob Hurt lost control of his vehicle, entered a ditch, and rolled. Hurt was ejected from his vehicle and succumbed to his injuries.

His vehicle was located approximately 1½ miles east of Carroll on 859th Rd.

Authorities were on the scene Thursday evening where Hurt was pronounced dead

Investigation is ongoing.