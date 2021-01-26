Alleged driver in New Year’s shooting in Sioux City taken into custody

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman who acted as the driver for the three men who fired weapons into a house in the 2600 block of Walker Street that took one person’s life and injured three others, was taken into custody.

According to authorities, the County Attorney’s office has charged Liliana O. Gutierrez, 20, with three counts of reckless use of a firearm and one count of intimidation of a dangerous weapon for her part in the January 1 murder of Mia Kritis.

Gutierrez surrendered at 2:29 p.m. on Tuesday and was booked in the Woodbury County Jail.

There is no evidence showing that Gutierrez fired any of the weapons involved and appears to only have acted as the driver.

Detectives with the department continue to seek additional evidence involved in the shooting and charges will be filed against anyone who has or is taking part in concealing that evidence.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is encouraged to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960.