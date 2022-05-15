SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities responded to a collision that left one person hospitalized Sunday morning.

According to Officer Boyer of the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), officers were dispatched to 46th Street after a call about a collision on the train tracks.

Officer Boyer stated that a 74-year-old driver was traveling west on 46th Street when it came to a stop at the first set of train tracks. After waiting for some time, the driver began to drive around the downed crossing bars. As the truck was clearing the second set of tracks, it was hit on the passenger side by a train travelling south.

The driver was ejected from the truck about 80 feet from the crash and sustained only small cuts and abrasions, according to Officer Boyer.

He was transported to a Sioux City hospital in “serious, but non-critical condition,” according to officer Boyer.