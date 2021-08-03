Driver hospitalized after SUV rolls into rural South Dakota creek

RURAL TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) – A person was hospitalized Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle rollover in rural South Dakota.

According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to 282nd Street and 460th Ave for a report of a single-vehicle rollover. This location is in rural Turner County, south of Chancellor and north of Davis.

Officials stated an SUV was heading west on 282nd Street when the driver lost control and rolled into a nearby creek. The driver was taken to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.







Photos of Crash Courtesy of the Turner County Sheriff’s Office / Photo of Location from Google Maps

Because of a car seat in the SUV, officials were concerned that children may have been inside during the crash. However, the children were found in Sioux City with family and weren’t involved in the crash.

Sioux City Police Department, Hurley Fire, Davis Fire, Lennox Ambulance, and Viborg Towing assisted the sheriff’s office.