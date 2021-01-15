Driver hospitalized after being struck from behind by semi near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash that sent one driver to the hospital with possible back and chest injuries near Norfolk.

According to a release, the crash occurred about 12 miles East of Norfolk on U.S. Highway 275 when an sedan going east, driven by Arthur Rosberg, 68, of Creighton, was struck from behind by an semi-tractor and trailer. The collision pushed the sedan off the roadway and out into a field. The semi came to a stop in the eastbound lane of Highway 275.

Rosberg was removed from the wreckage and transported to FRHS in Norfolk by Stanton Fire and Rescue. The 64-year-old semi driver from LaVista was not injured. There were whiteout conditions at the time of the crash and during the investigation at the scene that caused serious visibility problems.

The highway was shut down for about 30 minutes from Spurville to Pilger to clear the scene.

Rosberg’s vehicle is deemed a total loss and officials said it’s unclear if seat belts were in use.