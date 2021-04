SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A driver was ejected from their vehicle following a crash in South Sioux City Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the driver of a vehicle was driving recklessly, then crashed near the intersection of Dakota Avenue and Highway 77. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials said they do not know the extent of the injuries the driver sustained but said the driver was taken to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.