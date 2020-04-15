Driver education course moves online due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – You can add drivers education to the list of classes parents are now teaching at home. Thanks to the Iowa DOT Skip the Trip Program, parents and guardians can distribute the permit test to their own sons and daughters.

However, getting the real thing still requires a trip to the DMV come May. For those students who already have their permit the next step is taking a drivers ed course to receive their license.

“I’ve been putting off drivers ed for a while now because it hasn’t worked with our schedule and so we have finally found a time that works and it would be disappointing if its taken away again,” said Gabbie Friessen, a student taking drivers ed courses.

Like many kids around Sioxuland Friessen has had to go online with her school work due to COVID-19 precautions and its a similar trend for her drivers ed course that will be taught through google classroom and Zoom calls.

“I look forward to doing it more on zoom because I’ll get to see who I’m talking to and who is in my class and who I will drive with, ” said Friessen.

Friessen is enrolled in the Driving Academy, Cruising with Cops, and her instructor Todd Ferry said virtual classes will be held twice a week.

“With in the online portion you have to do an assignment and then come right back to the online portion its not just for three hours and walking away its very interactive,” said Ferry the Owner of the drivers ed program.

Students will still be required to have six hours of instructional time behind the wheel, but with COVID-19 guidelines that may have to come at a later date.

“Putting the kids in the car in that small confide of a vehicle with two other people no one is a fan of that so if we can get through the class part of it with the kids we can worry about the drives here in a month or so,” said Ferry.

But for parents that want to let their kids get behind the wheel for some practice time Ferry has some helpful tips.

“Make sure your car is in good running order there should not be any distractions and parents doesn’t usual let anyone listen to the radio or anything like that and make sure your buckled up and ready to go,” said Ferry.

Friessen said with the help of her family she has already had over ten hours being wheel and the online drivers ed course is bringing her one step closer to her licenses.

“Just try to stay positive and focus on the good things that are happening and not the bad things and be thankful for the technology that is giving us the opportunity to continue our education and not delay it,” said Friessen.