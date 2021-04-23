Driver crashes into front doors of Sioux City church

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One Sioux City church will need plenty of prayers after a woman crashed into its front doors.

The crash happened St. John Lutheran Church at 2801 in Sioux City just after midnight.

Authorities said a woman was driving southbound on Jackson Street when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the church.

The woman’s name has not yet been released. She was not believed to be under the influence of alcohol, but authorities are investigating if she was under the influence of anything else.

There were no injuries but the driver was taken into custody.

She is charged with failure to maintain control. Other charges may be pending.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.