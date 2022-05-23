CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — A six-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a pickup while crossing the street in Cherokee on Friday.

The incident took place at the intersection of Indian Street and North Roosevelt Avenue just after 3:30 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities stated Michael McGee, 52, of Cherokee, was driving a pickup north on North Roosevelt Avenue when the pickup hit the girl in the crosswalk.

McGee then allegedly left the scene, but authorities were able to identify the vehicle and driver.

The girl was taken to Cherokee Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

McGee was charged with leaving the scene of an injury collision.

The Cherokee Police Department confirmed that McGee is an officer for the department.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.