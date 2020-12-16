Driver arrested after Sioux City pursuit in stolen vehicle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person has been arrested after a pursuit exceeding 100 mph started in South Dakota and ended in Sioux City Wednesday morning.

Chief Richard Headid of the North Sioux City Police said they were alerted at 8:59 of a stolen vehicle out of Sioux Falls and the vehicle was found in North Sioux Cit using GPS. Officer tried to set up spike strips, but a pursuit started before they were set up.

Headid said that on the interstate, they reached speeds of 104 mph.

The pursuit then crossed into Sioux City, Iowa. The pursuit was called off as the stolen vehicle entered downtown Sioux City. During that time, the stolen vehicle hit another vehicle.

The pursuit started back up later. As the vehicle started driving the wrong way on 158th Street near Highway 20 and concerned for the safety of others, Headed said authorities had to “take out” the suspect vehicle.

“The vehicle ended up hitting somebody at 13th and Nebraska. There doesn’t appear to be any injuries. And at that point, Iowa State Patrol got involved. The patrol cars actually they had to take the subject out they were driving the wrong way in many roads along with Sioux City, they decided it was best to take him out to protect the safety of the public,” Headid said.

The driver was arrested at the scene. Charges are pending in South Dakota and Iowa.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as we learn more.