SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — A Fairmont, Minnesota man is behind bars Tuesday following a crash in Northwestern Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff says that 23-year-old Shawn Graplar is facing a list of charges, including OWI and possession of marijuana.

Officials say the crash happened south of Alton, Iowa on Sunday. Graplar was northbound in a pickup when he lost control.

It then went into the ditch and hit a fence line and posts.

Photo from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.

Sioux County Sheriff posted these pictures of the crash to social media. In them, you can see one post went through the pickup and into the cab.

Around $16,000 of damage was done to the pickup.