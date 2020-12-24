Driver, 3 children hospitalized after crash in Clay County, Iowa

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A driver and three children were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash Wednesday.

The crash took place in the 2600 mile of Highway 18 around 9:15 a.m., according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. They said Maria Urbina-Rivera, 40, of Marathon, Iowa, was driving a pickup east when she lost control due to ice on the road. She entered the other lane before correcting and then entering the south ditch.

There were three children passengers, aged 8 11, and 14 years. Authorities said the 11-year-old was ejected through the back window and ended up in the pickup bed.

All four were taken to the Spencer hospital for their injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

The Dickens Fire and Rescue, Spencer Ambulance, and Clay county Emergency Management assisted the sheriff’s office.