Drive-In movie brings Le Mars community together for Hometown Christmas weekend

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Anyone out looking for a new car or truck in Le Mars may have wondered what was up at Total Motors in Le Mars.

The dealership’s lot was mostly cleared for Friday night’s drive-in movie, as part of Le Mars’ Hometown Christmas. Folks pulled up, getting popcorn and watching a free showing of Elf.

The Total Motors General Manager Mitch Christoffel said that a movie night is more than just a great night out for the family.

“It keeps the community involved, it keeps us interacting with the community. This is just one of the small things that we do in our area. It’s a great, fun event that we can bring forth and bring the community together with,” said Christoffel.

Interestingly, Total Motors is located in the same piece of land that was home to a full-time drive-in movie around 50 years ago.