Drive-In movie at Ice Cream Days brings old-school entertainment

by: Staff

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – An event at the Ice Cream Days for Siouxland families brought a touch of old-school entertainment Thursday night.

A drive-in movie was held at Total Motors for people to watch a free movie. People brought lawn chairs, blankets and of course, cars, to the drive-in event. The drive-in movie is always popular during Ice Cream Days.

“My daughter’s here, and I don’t know if she can remember the drive-in. And my grand-daughter she’s never seen a drive-in before, so she’s excited,” says Richard Daniels of Sioux City.

Officials said that over 700 people attended the free movie during last year’s Ice Cream Days celebration.
 

