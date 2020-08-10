Drive-in Metallica show to be hosted at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Metallica will return to the stage for a drive-in concert at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City later this August.

The concert is part of the Encore Drive-In Nights series with a full set being shown on August 29 at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

General tickets will go on sale on August 14, admitting one carload of up to six people and four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2.

Drive-in locations will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. Contactless payment and ticketing systems will also be used. For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.

The show will be shot near the band’s Northern California headquarters and then be edited and mixed by Metallica’s production team. This will be the concert, the band’s first show in nearly a year, featuring material from throughout their near four-decade career.