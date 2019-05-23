Drive cautiously over the Memorial Day weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the start of the summer season, roadways will have an extensive amount of travelers.

According to AAA, nearly 43 million drivers are predicted to be on the road this Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers will need to be cautious and patient with the large number of commuters on the highways.

Many of those traveling vehicles will be carrying large items such as campers, boats, and ATVs.

"Obviously, their probably not going to be traveling at interstate speeds or even at highway speeds, so we want to make sure people recognize that they are going to be moving slower," said Trooper John Farley with the Iowa State Patrol. "And if we have windy conditions, that will obviously affect those drivers decisions and how they are reacting on the roadway."

Farley also warns drivers to pay attention to their speed.

