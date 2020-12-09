Drinking water advisory issued for Pierson, Iowa

PIERSON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Pierson Water Supply is recommending to boil the water before drinking or to use an alternative source.

According to the Pierson Water Supply, the entire distribution system was depressurized due to hydrant replacement on Wednesday, creating the potential for bacterial contamination.

Officials are recommending that the water be boiled before using for drinking or cooking or using an alternative source of water.

To ensure safe water, bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. The water may be used for bathing and other similar purposes.

When the system is repressurized, bacteria samples will be collected. This advisory is a precaution until bacterial sample results are available.

When water service is restored, there may be air in your water piping, and the water may be discolored. It is recommended to run the first water from a faucet that does not have an aerator screen, such as a bathtub or hose bib. Open the faucet slowly to allow air to escape. Once the water is flowing, allow the faucet to run until it is clear. The water may be cloudy at first due to air in the water or particles that dislodged as the pipes filled with water. This should clear fairly quickly. If water is cloudy throughout the house and it does not clear after allowing the water to run for several minutes, contact the city.

The system is working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

For more information, please contact City Hall at 712-375-5015. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.