Drilling Pharmacy will offer free COVID vaccines on May 6 at The Soup Kitchen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good news if you’re still looking to get a COVID shot because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given out by the Drilling Pharmacy at The Soup Kitchen.

If you’re 18 or older, you can get the free one-dose shot on May 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All you will need is your ID and insurance card, but insurance is not required for the vaccine.

Christina Plautz, a Drilling Pharmacy Technician stressed the importance of getting your vaccine if you are hesitant.

“I mean, the last year has been crazy and everybody is ready to get back to normal. The only way we’re really going to get back to normal is to get vaccines in arms. The more people vaccinated, the better off we’re going to be. It will keep people healthy,” said Plautz.

If you are over the age of 65, make sure you bring your red, white, and blue Medicare card to The Soup Kitchen.

“So we’re kind of coming to the point in the vaccinations that we’re reaching the population that’s hesitant or just not reachable for the vaccinations. So we want to try and get as many people vaccinated as possible, obviously. So we were just kind of brainstorming where can we reach out to. We’ve done some big clinics at the Morningside Library, so we were trying to figure out where else to go, and The Soup Kitchen popped into my head,” said Plautz.

After your vaccination, plan to stay on-site for at least 15 minutes after your shot to get monitored for any side effects.