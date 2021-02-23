Drilling Pharmacy, Hy-Vee offering vaccinations to Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders can now get their COVID-19 vaccinations at local pharmacies, including Drilling Pharmacy.

As previously reported that many Siouxland seniors were having trouble signing up for county vaccination clinics due to the huge demand and limited access to the web but local pharmacies, like Drilling Pharmacy, have now opened their doors for vaccinations. Siouxlanders spoke about the convenience of using their local pharmacy.

“Very good, very good, I was in and out no problem. Really fast. Very easy, very. I tried to call all morning and I couldn’t get through so I thought ‘ I’m just going to drive up here ‘ I got right in,” said Marlis Friesner.

Vaccines are also available at area Hy-Vee Pharmacies. You can find a location here.