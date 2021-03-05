Drilling Pharmacy hosting vaccination clinics at Morningside library next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Drilling Pharmacy said the Morningside Branch of Sioux City Public Library is set to host two vaccination clinics next week.

Due to new eligibility guidelines, anyone 16 to 64 years of age with the following chronic conditions outlined can make an appointment here.



You can see the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations for those conditions here.

The clinics will run on March 9 and 10.

If you require special assistance such as curbside or a home visit for a vaccine please call the pharmacy at (712)-276-4621.