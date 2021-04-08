Drilling Pharmacy: 800 vaccination appointments available for Friday clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Drilling Pharmacy said that 800 vaccination appointments are available for Friday’s clinic starting at 8 a.m.

According to the pharmacy, people can make appointments tonight through Drilling Pharmacy’s website or walk in the clinic on Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. The clinic is at the Morningside Branch of the Sioux City Public Library.

The pharmacy said they are offering the Pfizer vaccine and patients 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive this vaccine. It is not required to be an Iowa resident to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.

