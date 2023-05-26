WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska ranch is mounting up to help veterans with mental health issues with a unique type of support animal.

Dreamer’s Place is a new non-profit located just outside of Wayne with a mission to help those who need a little peace in their life by introducing them to some equine friends. The ranch has four horses and a donkey who are all rescues and are being trained to be emotional support animals. KCAU 9 spoke with the owners of the ranch about why they provide the service.

“My family is horse people so we decided that we needed to do something with them, since we have them and the best thing to do is to offer them to other people to use and just let them forget what they’ve had happen to them, just for 5 minutes,” said Laura Nelson of Dreamer’s Place.

If you would like to see the animals yourself, they’re having their grand opening on May 27.