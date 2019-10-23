Dream Big Grow Here finalists announced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Five Siouxland businesses are one step closer to winning thousands of dollars to help make their business ideas a reality.

The finalists for the Northwest Iowa Dream Big Grow Here were announced Tuesday. They include businesses from Hull, Le Mars, Sioux City, Rock Rapids, and Sibley.

The businesses will present their final pitches on November 14 at Oscar Carl Vineyard in Sioux City where the winner will be selected.

First place will receive $4 thousand to help implement their idea.