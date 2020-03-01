Dr. Travis Feezell, Hastings College president, announces his departure

HASTINGS, Neb. (KCAU) – Hastings College’s president announced on Friday that he will step down effective on Monday.

Dr. Travis Feezell has accepted another leadership position in higher education.

“I cannot express how grateful I am to so many for their leadership and courage during my time at Hastings College. This is a very special college with exceptional students and a vital focus on student success and development,” said Feezell.

Dr. Feezell became the 17th President of Hastings College on June 1, 2017, following a national search.

He oversaw the renovation of the Daugherty Student Engagement Center into a campus hub for recruitment and student development.

Hastings College said Dr. Feezell was the architect of “Hastings 2.0,” an extensive transformation of the college that included a revised curriculum and new academic calendar.

Under his leadership, the college also began a study aboard program that allows all sophomores to spend time abroad, launched a technology initiative that put an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil into the hands of every student, and initiated a program to provide all required textbooks.

Roger Doerr, chair of the Hastings College Board of Trustees, said all of these initiatives will continue and the college will remain an innovative leader in higher education.

“When the Board hired Dr. Feezell, we challenged him to create innovative programs that differentiated Hastings College in the marketplace and prepared students to thrive as employees and citizens in the 21st century. He has accomplished that and more. Hastings College was fortunate to benefit from his leadership and vision. The Board wishes Travis, Carol, and their family all the best,” said Doerr.

The Board has appointed a transition committee to oversee the college operations until a new president is chosen.

The members of the transition committee are:

Roger Doerr, chair of the Hastings College Board of Trustees

Gary Freeman, executive director of the Hastings College Foundation

Kim Dinsdale, college trustee and chair of the Hastings College Foundation Board of Trustees.

