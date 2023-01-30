SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The new superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District spoke out Monday about his new role.

Dr. Rod Earleywine assumed the role of interim superintendent back in July of 2022. According to Earleywine, he had no intention of applying for the permanent position until working as the interim and his goals for the district remain to attract both students and teaching talent to the district.

“Climate and culture is really important and how people are treated, how people feel about how they’re treated, and if they feel valued. That’s a place that people want to work and that’s the atmosphere I want to continue to grow,” said Dr. Earleywine.

When asked if he felt the need to address the actions of his predecessor, he told KCAU 9 they’re very different leaders.

“My leadership style maybe different, but all I can do is lead the way I believe this district should be lead and lead in a positive manner and again make sure that people understand, our employees understand that I do value them, I do value their work,” said Dr. Earleywine.

The terms of his contract have yet to be decided, but the longest term he can serve is three years.