Dozens shop at Junk in the Park at Morningside Library

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One man’s junk was another man’s treasure Saturday.

Dozens of people got their hands on unique items at the second annual Junk in the Park event.

Things such as hand-made crafts, clothes, and soaps were just a few of the items at the swap meet. Folks were able to shop from more than 30 vendors.

Chris Prince, the president of the Morningside Commercial club, said this event is a feel-good time for folks in Siouxland.

“This is a community event, so we get neighbors and we get people to come and enjoy Peter’s Park and Morningside. It’s something that everybody benefits from, everybody likes and we’re having fun,” said Prince.

The event is also for a good cause as some of the proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.