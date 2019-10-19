Dozens gather for Food Truck Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On a wonderfully warm October day, Siouxlanders had an opportunity to enjoy a bite to eat outside.

North Sioux City hosting a food truck event at the Gateway Campus over lunch hour, featuring six local vendors.

Over 100 folks stopped by for lunch, making the future of the North Sioux Food Truck event very promising.

“Bring people in the community and celebrate all the things happening on Military Road and Gateway Campus expanding,” said Andrew Nilges, Executive Director of Economic Development, North Sioux City.

Officials hope to make a food truck event a regular occasion for the community.