Dozens celebrate National Adoption Day at Woodbury County Courthouse

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A special day for kids who have been in state foster care in Siouxland and were formally adopted as part of National Adoption Day.

Dozens of families gathered at the Woodbury County Courthouse to celebrate National Adoption Day along with the 18 families who welcomed 25 kids into their new homes.

Mr. and Mrs. Mays adopted two boys in to their homes, expanding their family of three to a family of five.

“It’s a joy to bring someone in to our family. We wanted to do it for them. We love them and care for them, so now they’re our family,” said Mays.

It’s an annual event that raises awareness for the more than 400,000 children waiting to be adopted across the nation.

Nikita Kleyer is an adopting her daughter and encourages other parents to adopt.

“I’m telling you, the need is huge and I think everybody is capable if they give themselves grace and give these kids grace too,” said Kleyer.

Children’s art displays were scattered through out the event.

Families also enjoyed creating new arts and crafts together after a short proclamation and hymn from the Mount Zion Youth Choir.

The Mays said they feel it was their duty to help at least one of the many children in need a of home.

“We’re just doing our part because kids need homes and we can either talk about it as a problem or static or we can do something about it,” said Mr. Mays.