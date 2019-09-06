Dozens awarded U.S. citizenship at Woodbury County Courthouse

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Ranju Bell of Nepal officially became a U.S. citizen at the Woodbury County Courthouse Friday. She was one of 27 people achieving their American dream in Sioux City.

“This is my dream. I got my dream, and I am so happy. When they called my name actually, that was the main part,” said Bell.

After a short introduction from the judge, each person raised their right hand to accept a promise of citizenship.

Tyler Bell, the husband of Ranju, explained how important it was to see his wife receive citizenship.

“A lot of people don’t get to see this, and you don’t realize this is going on all the time and we’re adding new people to our country and it enriches it with diversity,” said Bell.

For Ranju and her husband of six years , this moment was a long time in the making.

“It was a very long process and so this culminates a lot of hard work and studying, test taking and a multi-year process. So finally, it’s like closure to this long process,” said Bell.

The ceremony included congratulatory messages from Iowa’s congressional leaders, including U.S. Iowa Representative Steve King.

Several community leaders came out to congratulate these new citizens on all of their hard work through this process.

Those people awarded citizenship are from 13 countries around the world.