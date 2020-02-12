Doxx Warehouse Bar holds BINGO night to raise money for The Warming Shelter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s Warming Shelter is the beneficiary of a mean game of BINGO Tuesday night.

The staff from the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Sioux Falls took over Doxx Warehouse Bar worked to raise money for The Warming Shelter.

Guests were able to purchase a dozen BINGO cards for $10 and the room filled with players.

The Sioux Falls Center may not be widely known in Sioux City, but workers said helping folks in need during the cold winter season, is something that works in any community.

“I think it’s something that we all think about doing, but we always overlook. One of the things that we really just focus on was just digging into our closets, digging into our hearts, and our pockets. Making sure that the things that we have in our home that we can reach out and we can help somebody in our local community that definitely needs it,” said Misty Rainn, event coordinator.

The night also featured a large silent auction with items donated by vendors of the Sioux Falls Cancer Center.