Downtown Sioux City skywalks reopen to regular hours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting Monday, the skywalk system in downtown Sioux City will be accessible during the regular hours.

The hours of the skywalks are:

  • Monday-Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Since March 27, the skywalks had been closed during evenings and weekends due to construction projects and the closure of businesses and attractions due to the pandemic.

