SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If your holiday plans find you making a stop in Downtown Sioux City, you can leave the jar of quarters at home.

Parking at the four city parking ramps, Discovery, Heritage, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Rivers Landing will be free for the upcoming winter holidays.

The ramps will be free from December 22 at 5 p.m. through December 26 at 5 p.m. and again from December 29 at 5 p.m. through January 2 at 5 a.m.

In addition to this, the Discovery Ramp will be completely free from December 22 at 5 p.m. until January 2 at 5 p.m.

Each of the Downtown Sioux City parking ramps has skywalks that connect to adjacent buildings. We’ll list where you can find each parking ramp below.

Discovery Parking Ramp – 419 Jones Street

Heritage Parking Ramp – 312 Jackson Street

Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center – 5th & Nebraska Streets

Rivers Landing Parking Ramp – 419 Douglas Street

Additional information can be found online on the city’s website.